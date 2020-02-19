Look: Chipotle's "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" Program

February 19, 2020
Tim Convy
Chipotle is doing buy one, get one free on Friday if you wear a hockey jersey to the store.  It's to celebrate the 13th year of Hockey Week Across America.

