Look: Chipotle's New Queso Recipe

It's been two years since Chipotle's QUESO debuted, and Chipotle finally acknowledged that, yeah, maybe they botched it. They just announced a brand new, totally different queso recipe. It's a white queso made with Monterey Jack and white cheddar. They're testing it right now in stores in Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego, and it could go nationwide soon.

