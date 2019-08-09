Look: Chipotle's New Queso Recipe

Chipotle's got a NEW queso recipe for you to try.

August 9, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

It's been two years since Chipotle's QUESO debuted, and Chipotle finally acknowledged that, yeah, maybe they botched it.  They just announced a brand new, totally different queso recipe.  It's a white queso made with Monterey Jack and white cheddar.  They're testing it right now in stores in Dallas, Detroit, and San Diego, and it could go nationwide soon. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Courtney & Company
Chipotle
New
queso
recipe