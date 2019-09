A nine-year-old girl is going viral for putting cheese in an old tube of lip balm so she can secretly eat it during class.

My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr — Valerie Schremp Hahn -- (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019