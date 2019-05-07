Look: Chance The Rapper Helps Bring Back Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets
Wendy's is bringing back their Spicy Chicken Nuggets, thanks to Chance the Rapper
Wendy's dropped the Spicy Chicken Nuggets from their menu a few years ago, but now they're bringing them back, thanks to CHANCE THE RAPPER. Over the weekend, he Tweeted, quote, "Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point. Please please Lord, let it be today."
Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019
The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.
Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V
Wendy's saw it, and said they WOULD try bringing the spicy nuggets back, if two million people liked their Tweet. And of course, the Internet delivered in just a day and a half. So Wendy's is doing it, but they haven't announced a date yet.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019
Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!
That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!
We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!!