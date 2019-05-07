Look: Chance The Rapper Helps Bring Back Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Wendy's dropped the Spicy Chicken Nuggets from their menu a few years ago, but now they're bringing them back, thanks to CHANCE THE RAPPER. Over the weekend, he Tweeted, quote, "Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point. Please please Lord, let it be today."

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Wendy's saw it, and said they WOULD try bringing the spicy nuggets back, if two million people liked their Tweet. And of course, the Internet delivered in just a day and a half. So Wendy's is doing it, but they haven't announced a date yet.