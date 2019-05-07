Look: Chance The Rapper Helps Bring Back Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Wendy's is bringing back their Spicy Chicken Nuggets, thanks to Chance the Rapper

May 7, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Wendy's dropped the Spicy Chicken Nuggets from their menu a few years ago, but now they're bringing them back, thanks to CHANCE THE RAPPER.  Over the weekend, he Tweeted, quote, "Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point.  Please please Lord, let it be today."

Wendy's saw it, and said they WOULD try bringing the spicy nuggets back, if two million people liked their Tweet.  And of course, the Internet delivered in just a day and a half.  So Wendy's is doing it, but they haven't announced a date yet.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Chance the Rapper
brings
help
back
Spicy Chicken Nuggets