Look: Buttered Popcorn Oreos

Buttered popcorn-flavor is coming to Oreos.

An Instagram account called The Junk Food Aisle got a picture of the package which shows Buttered Popcorn Oreos with two vanilla cookies and a yellow-ish cream. And apparently, they're coming soon.

Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo! -- Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being "Pineapple" after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone's least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!)