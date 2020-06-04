Look: Butcher's Meat Vending Machine

Would you buy meat from a VENDING MACHINE??!!

June 4, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
vending machine

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A butcher in Rochester, New York is using a refrigerated VENDING MACHINE to sell his cuts of MEAT.  And he says it's so popular he has to restock it multiple times a day.

He keeps it open 24 hours for people who want to buy some no-contact meat at off hours. 

Our 24/7 meat machine is back up and running. Please be reminded that only one customer (or a family) is allowed inside the machine room at a time and the machine does not accept cash. #CarniV #MeatMachine #AllDayLong #AllNightLong #AllYearLong

A post shared by McCann's Local Meats (@mccannslocalmeats) on

Tags: 
Y98
look
butcher
meat
vending
Machine
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim