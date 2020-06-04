Look: Butcher's Meat Vending Machine
Would you buy meat from a VENDING MACHINE??!!
June 4, 2020
A butcher in Rochester, New York is using a refrigerated VENDING MACHINE to sell his cuts of MEAT. And he says it's so popular he has to restock it multiple times a day.
He keeps it open 24 hours for people who want to buy some no-contact meat at off hours.
Our 24/7 meat machine is back up and running. Please be reminded that only one customer (or a family) is allowed inside the machine room at a time and the machine does not accept cash. #CarniV #MeatMachine #AllDayLong #AllNightLong #AllYearLong