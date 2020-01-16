Look: Busch's "Free Beer For Every Inch Of Snow" Program

Busch Beer just announced a new program where they'll be giving free beer to people in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, New York, and Wisconsin . . . a $1 refund on Busch beer for every inch of snow through the end of March.

As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch. For every inch of snow that accumulates in your state this season, we’ll take $1 off your Busch (up to $30, excluding sales tax). We promise not to flake on you. Stock up now and learn more at Busch.com/snowday (Promotion applies to IA, MI, MN, ND, NE, NY, and WI)