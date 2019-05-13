Look: Burger King's Traffic Jam Delivery Service
Burger King will bring food to your car during a traffic jam??!!
May 13, 2019
Burger King just finished up a test of a new delivery service where someone on a motorcycle brings food RIGHT to your car when you're stuck in bad traffic. They tested it in Mexico City and found it led to a 63% jump in delivery orders in just one week.
Now they're planning to expand to other cities with horrible traffic, including Los Angeles and Shanghai. And if it works just as well in those places, it could hit other cities too.
#LaTrafficWhopper El sabor de pedir una #Whopper desde tu coche y que llegue a tu ventana. -------- #GraciasTrafico #Trafico #TheTrafficJamWhopper onelink.to/trafficwhopper