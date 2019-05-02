Look: Burger King's "Real Meal"

Check out Burger King's new REAL MEALS that are poking fun at McDonald's Happy Meals.

May 2, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Burger King is now going after the McDonald's Happy Meal.  They just released five boxes for adults and because, quote, "no one is happy all the time," the boxes are based on other moods, like SALTY and PISSED.  For now, they're only available at a small handful of Burger Kings this month.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Burger King
real
meals
look