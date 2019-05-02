Look: Burger King's "Real Meal"

Burger King is now going after the McDonald's Happy Meal. They just released five boxes for adults and because, quote, "no one is happy all the time," the boxes are based on other moods, like SALTY and PISSED. For now, they're only available at a small handful of Burger Kings this month.

not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019