Look: Burger King's "Ghost Whopper"

Check out Burger King's "Ghost Whopper" for Halloween.

October 22, 2019
Tim Convy

Burger King is selling a new "Ghost Whopper" at some stores this Halloween, with a WHITE bun. 

the Ghost Whopper is the only burger approved by 11 out of 10 people. come try what the spirits already have. . . . *available from 10/24 to 10/31, or while supplies last, at select restaurants in Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Savannah, Summerville and New Orleans.

