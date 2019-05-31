Look: Burger King's French Toast Breakfast Sandwiches
Burger King's new breakfast sandwiches use French toast as the bun.
Burger King just released a new line of breakfast sandwiches that use FRENCH TOAST as the bun. And in between there's egg, cheese, and sausage, bacon, or ham.
They should be available at pretty much every Burger King, but for now, they're just a limited-time item.
y’all got some crazy cravings… here’s our move: the new French Toast Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/XYXTFOMQdb— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 30, 2019