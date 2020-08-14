Look: Burger King's "Food Order" Masks

Check out Burger King's NEW masks with food orders already printed on them.

August 14, 2020
Tim Convy
Burger King in Belgium has created face masks with food orders printed on them.  You request one on their social media sites, they'll send it to you, and you can go into one of their stores and order what's on your mask without saying a word.

