Look: Burger King's "Food Order" Masks
Check out Burger King's NEW masks with food orders already printed on them.
August 14, 2020
Burger King in Belgium has created face masks with food orders printed on them. You request one on their social media sites, they'll send it to you, and you can go into one of their stores and order what's on your mask without saying a word.
Affichez votre commande directement sur votre masque chez Burger King https://t.co/CMoi7PpDoR via @WorldOfTwinsen et une idée de @amlju— Guillaume / Twinsen (@WorldOfTwinsen) August 12, 2020
et ses collègues de chez @BUZZMAN_TIME pour @BurgerKingBE_FR