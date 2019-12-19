Look: Burger King's "Flight Delayed" Deal

Burger King is offering people whose flights are delayed free Impossible Whoppers.

flight delayed? so much for “happy holidays” amirite? but we’ve got something to help the wait fly by a little faster. just download the BK app and enter your flight number to get a free impossible whopper. how about that for some holiday cheer? (yes, we’re done asking questions) pic.twitter.com/W7uKU8FwaX