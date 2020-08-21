Look: Bud Light Seltzer's "Chief Meme Officer"

Do you have what it takes to be Bud Light Seltzer's "Chief Meme Officer"?

Bud Light Seltzer

(Photo by Dave Osborn/Naples Daily News, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a "Chief Meme Officer", and they'll be paying someone $5,000-a-month for three months to create memes and share them on social media.

Anyone can apply for the job on Bud Light's website.  You just need to be over 21 and share some sample memes.

Applications are due by September 18th. 

