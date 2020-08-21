Look: Bud Light Seltzer's "Chief Meme Officer"
Do you have what it takes to be Bud Light Seltzer's "Chief Meme Officer"?
August 21, 2020
Bud Light Seltzer is hiring a "Chief Meme Officer", and they'll be paying someone $5,000-a-month for three months to create memes and share them on social media.
Anyone can apply for the job on Bud Light's website. You just need to be over 21 and share some sample memes.
Applications are due by September 18th.
We made a great-tasting hard seltzer but honestly our memes are terrible. Time to change that. Apply now to be our #ChiefMemeOfficer. It’s a real job with a salary.— Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) August 18, 2020
Tag someone who would be perfect for the position.
Apply here: https://t.co/wLJU8cqWQm pic.twitter.com/7LXZOBm8mt