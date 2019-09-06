Look: Brussels Sprout-Flavored Gin

The first new Christmas product of the year is BRUSSELS SPROUT-FLAVORED GIN??!!

Here's your first new Christmas product of the season, and it's a weird one.  A distillery in Scotland is selling ornaments filled with different flavors of gin.  And one of them is a bright green gin that tastes like BRUSSELS SPROUTS.

They say the vegetables, quote, "deliver a pleasantly sweet, slightly nutty gin."  But if you're interested, you'll have to go overseas to get it since they'll only ship in the U.K. 

