Look: Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year For Making Bears Kicker's Missed Field Goal

If you can make the kick Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed, you can get a year of FREE beer!

January 9, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports)

A Chicago brewery is allowing angry Bears fans a chance to put their money where their mouth is, by offering a year of free beer to any fan who can make the 43-yard field goal that CODY PARKEY missed.

