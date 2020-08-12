Look: Brach's Turkey Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn
Would you try turkey dinner-flavored CANDY CORN?
Brach's created a new flavor of candy corn this year, which people have started spotting at Walgreens locations around the country. And the flavor is . . . TURKEY DINNER.
The candy corn in each bag has all different flavors including: Green beans . . . roasted turkey . . . cranberry sauce . . . ginger glazed carrots . . . sweet potato pie . . . and stuffing.
Brach's Turkey Dinner candy corn: That's right! Brachs went all out and all, weird this year with a bag of candy corn brandishing SIX different flavors! Listed below is our impression on each along with what we believed the color combination was, in case you try them yourself. We admit, some of the flavors are hard to differentiate, so let us know if you think otherwise! Green Beans (all green): Sweet with that field-fresh after taste. Honestly, kind of enjoyable. Turkey (Yellow bottom, brown tip): We'd say odd, but that would be forgiving. This flavor is downright wrong to be in candy, but still enjoyed the taboo experience. Cranberry sauce (all red): Also delicious! Kind of sour-sweet. Carrot (all orange): Sweet and delicious with a little bit of spice! Sweet potato pie (white bottom, orange tip): Amazing! Great cinnamon flavor on the after taste. Stuffing (brown bottom, white tip): Another forbidden fruit like the turkey one. Credit to @connorpupp for the release information. Credit to @brachscandy for the daring creativity. Credit to @walgreens for the courageous supply order.