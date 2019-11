Brach's just started rolling out MYSTERY-FLAVORED CANDY CANES for this Christmas. They're starting to hit shelves now, so you can probably expect to see them everywhere soon.

These Mystery-Flavored Candy Canes Are A Holiday Party Game And A Snack In One https://t.co/u83oqYksf8 — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 30, 2019