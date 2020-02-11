Look: Boston Market's Baby Back Ribs Bouquet
Boston Market is selling bouquets of baby back ribs for Valentine's Day.
February 11, 2020
Boston Market is going to be selling bouquets of BABY BACK RIBS at all of their stores nationwide this Valentine's Day. For $30 you'll get 12 ribs wrapped up like a bouquet.
If that's not enough rib romance for you, they're also offering a Valentine's dinner special: Two half racks of ribs, four sides, and cornbread for $20.
it’s a thing. get yours at Boston Market on Valentine’s Day for $29.99