Look: Book "Bachelor's" Host Chris Harrison To Officiate Your Wedding
"Bachelor" fans can now book Chris Harrison to officiate their wedding??!!
December 11, 2019
"Bachelor" host CHRIS HARRISON is apparently interested in some freelance work. He's been an ordained minister since 2012, and now he has a website where you can book him to officiate your wedding.
#BachelorNation, you know I love connecting with you and appreciate being part of the love in your lives! I’ve been working on this for a while and am excited to announce the launch of my official website ChrisHarrisonOfficial.com (link in my bio) Here you can request a personal video from me and much more- I’ll even come officiate your wedding - as long as there’s rose or two there..oh and good wine!