Look: Bob Ross Cereal
There's now a breakfast cereal honoring painter Bob Ross??!!
April 5, 2019
When it comes to a celebrity endorsement, nothing says trendy like going with an artist from PBS who died almost a quarter of a century ago.
If you don't know the name BOB ROSS, he was an artist who had a TV show on PBS in the '80s and '90s, which developed a cult following. He passed away in 1995. And now, he has his own BREAKFAST CEREAL.
Somehow, someone decided to make "Bob Ross: The Joy of Cereal." It looks like it has oats and marshmallows like Lucky Charms, and it's available exclusively at FYE.
SPOTTED: Bob Ross The Joy of Cereal https://t.co/nOGPqFrMG1 pic.twitter.com/UB05qEVYJ1— The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) April 4, 2019