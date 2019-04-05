Look: Bob Ross Cereal

When it comes to a celebrity endorsement, nothing says trendy like going with an artist from PBS who died almost a quarter of a century ago.

If you don't know the name BOB ROSS, he was an artist who had a TV show on PBS in the '80s and '90s, which developed a cult following. He passed away in 1995. And now, he has his own BREAKFAST CEREAL.

Somehow, someone decided to make "Bob Ross: The Joy of Cereal." It looks like it has oats and marshmallows like Lucky Charms, and it's available exclusively at FYE.