Look: Bob Ross Cereal

April 5, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

When it comes to a celebrity endorsement, nothing says trendy like going with an artist from PBS who died almost a quarter of a century ago.

If you don't know the name BOB ROSS, he was an artist who had a TV show on PBS in the '80s and '90s, which developed a cult following.  He passed away in 1995.  And now, he has his own BREAKFAST CEREAL.

Somehow, someone decided to make "Bob Ross:  The Joy of Cereal."  It looks like it has oats and marshmallows like Lucky Charms, and it's available exclusively at FYE. 

