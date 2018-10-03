Look: Blood And Insects Ice Creams
An ice cream shop has made some NEW Halloween themed ice creams using BLOOD and INSECTS??!!.
There's a fancy ice cream chain on the west coast called Salt & Straw. And they just created two new ice cream flavors for Halloween: One that's made with BLOOD, and one that's made with INSECTS.
The blood flavor uses actual pig's blood mixed in with a spiced ice cream. The insect flavor uses chocolate-covered crickets and mealworms mixed into a green tea ice cream.
If you want them, you can actually order pints from Salt & Straw's website starting on Friday.
