Look: Blood And Insects Ice Creams

An ice cream shop has made some NEW Halloween themed ice creams using BLOOD and INSECTS??!!.

October 3, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Crosbyphoto/Dreamstime.com)

There's a fancy ice cream chain on the west coast called Salt & Straw.  And they just created two new ice cream flavors for Halloween:  One that's made with BLOOD, and one that's made with INSECTS.

The blood flavor uses actual pig's blood mixed in with a spiced ice cream.  The insect flavor uses chocolate-covered crickets and mealworms mixed into a green tea ice cream.

If you want them, you can actually order pints from Salt & Straw's website starting on Friday. 

