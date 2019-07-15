Look: Birthday Cake Fruit Loops
July 15, 2019
A new limited edition flavor of Birthday Cake Froot Loops is available at Walmart.
So I had a request from @camdrichh to taste and #review the Froot Loops Birthday Cake cereal. I know it’s not super #new to many people, but certain areas are finally seeing this on shelves. So...why not! Let’s look at the colors first. Purple, Pink and … https://t.co/WaxA6GmFiX pic.twitter.com/vftITXtFcC— dadbodsnacks (@dadbodsnacks) July 12, 2019