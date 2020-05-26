Look: Ben & Jerry's "Chunky Dunky" Nike Shoe

Nike and Ben & Jerry's have teamed up to make a SHOE. The shoes basically look like a pint of Ben & Jerry's on your feet. They have the bright blue, green, and yellow colors . . . plus the black and white cow print all over. They go on sale online today but they're expected to sell out immediately.

