Look: Ben & Jerry's "Chunky Dunky" Nike Shoe

Check out Nike's new Ben & Jerry's SHOE.

May 26, 2020
Tim Convy
Nike and Ben & Jerry's have teamed up to make a SHOE.  The shoes basically look like a pint of Ben & Jerry's on your feet.  They have the bright blue, green, and yellow colors . . . plus the black and white cow print all over.  They go on sale online today but they're expected to sell out immediately.

From the freezer to the streets, the Nike SB x Ben & Jerry's Chunky Dunky drops tomorrow on the SNKRS app. Download it at the link in our bio! #chunkydunky

A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on

