Look: Beat-Up New Shoes
Would you pay over $500 for beat-up sneakers with DUCT TAPE??!!
September 21, 2018
A fashion company just started selling sneakers that look beat-up. They're dirty and have duct tape on them. And they're selling them for $530!
Golden Goose comes out with a pair of sneakers listed at $530 that are worn down and kept together by tape. Since when is it a trend to glorify the appearance of used sneakers and poverty? pic.twitter.com/1yLTuitIBX— Bryan Heckman (@b_hecky) September 20, 2018