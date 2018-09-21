Look: Beat-Up New Shoes

Would you pay over $500 for beat-up sneakers with DUCT TAPE??!!

September 21, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Charles Rausin/Dreamstime.com)

A fashion company just started selling sneakers that look beat-up.  They're dirty and have duct tape on them.  And they're selling them for $530!

