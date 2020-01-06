Look: Barbecue Sauce Complaint Leads To Firing
A guy complained about getting barbecue sauce as a Christmas gift, and was FIRED for it??!!
January 6, 2020
A guy in Canada got a $6 bottle of barbeque sauce as his Christmas bonus from work. So he complained on Twitter and was fired??!!
The Burnaby man says he was fired from a job he held for six years because he complained on Twitter about receiving a $6 bottle of barbecue sauce as a holiday gift. https://t.co/GcGV7Ankx2— CTV News Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) January 4, 2020