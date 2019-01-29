Look: "The Bachelor's" Bekah Martinez Shows Off Baby Bump
Check out the baby bump on Bekah Martinez.
January 29, 2019
"The Bachelor's"BEKAH MARTINEZ is showing off her baby bump with just days to go before her due date.
mommy or mamí? ---- . 39 weeks + 5 days. I actually have super-human patience right now— I know my due date is Tuesday, but I am perfectly at peace with going a couple weeks more. I trust my baby and I trust my body. He or she will come when they’re fully ready for the journey earth-side ✨