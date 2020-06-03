Look: Baby's First Birthday KFC "Cake" Smash Photoshoot

When Kayla Frizzell, a professional photographer from Australia, decided to do a photo shoot to celebrate her daughter Mia’s first birthday she thought her idea was a fun twist on the smash cake trend.

But not everyone saw it that way, with trolls targeting the pictures and writing cruel comments accusing the toddler of being overweight, even threatening to report the mom to authorities.

In response to the “horrible” comments, Ms Frizzell edited her post to add that her daughter was “perfectly healthy and very well fed”.

<iframe src="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMORETHANWORDSPHOTOGRAPHYKAYLAFRIZZELL%2Fposts%2F2289538648008728&width=500">https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.faceboo..." width="500" height="796" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>