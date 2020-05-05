Look: Baby Yoda Cereal
Baby Yoda CEREAL is coming to stores this summer!
May 5, 2020
A few months back, Baby Yoda took over our television screens and our hearts, and nothing has been the same since. As quickly as we were introduced to him, his adorable face started popping up on tumbler cups, baked goods, waffle makers, and more. If you've ever thought Baby Yoda was so dang cute you just wanted to eat him up, now's your chance because General Mills is releasing a cereal in his honor.
May the 4th Be With You! Coming to a cereal aisle near you later this summer. #maythe4thbewithyou #starwarsday