Look: Baby Named After Colonel Sanders

KFC offered $11,000 for someone to name their baby after Colonel Sanders, and someone actually DID IT!

November 1, 2018
KFC ran a contest where they offered $11,000 if someone had a baby on the Colonel's birthday, September 9th, and named their baby Harland, which was his real name.  And  they just announced that someone did it.  A couple in North Carolina named their baby girl Harland Rose and won.

