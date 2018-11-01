Look: Baby Named After Colonel Sanders

KFC ran a contest where they offered $11,000 if someone had a baby on the Colonel's birthday, September 9th, and named their baby Harland, which was his real name. And they just announced that someone did it. A couple in North Carolina named their baby girl Harland Rose and won.

I’m as pleased as pumpkin punch to announce the winner of our Baby Harland Naming Contest and the Harland who will be ushering in an all-new generation of Harlands, little Harland Rose. pic.twitter.com/wI2SNshsZ6 — KFC (@kfc) October 30, 2018

Click Here to see more.