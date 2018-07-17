Look: Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars

Avocado toast chocolate bars are hitting stores??!!

July 17, 2018
Tim Convy

(Dreamstime)

A company called Compartes Chocolatier just released brand new avocado toast CHOCOLATE BARS. 

✨----NEW! AVOCADO TOAST CHOCOLATE BARS are sweeping the country! TAG a friend you want to EAT one with! ✨----❤️ Smashed avocados, crunchy toast, creamy white chocolate. -------- Link in bio! Hurry they’re going fast!

A post shared by Compartes Chocolatier (@compartes) on

And they made them by literally SMASHING avocados and bread into chocolate, then turning that mixture into chocolate bars.

The bars have a kind of sickly light green color, and if you want one, it'll set you back $9.95 at Compartes.com.

