Look: Avocado Toast Chocolate Bars
Avocado toast chocolate bars are hitting stores??!!
July 17, 2018
A company called Compartes Chocolatier just released brand new avocado toast CHOCOLATE BARS.
✨----NEW! AVOCADO TOAST CHOCOLATE BARS are sweeping the country! TAG a friend you want to EAT one with! ✨----❤️ Smashed avocados, crunchy toast, creamy white chocolate. -------- Link in bio! Hurry they’re going fast!
A post shared by Compartes Chocolatier (@compartes) on
And they made them by literally SMASHING avocados and bread into chocolate, then turning that mixture into chocolate bars.
The bars have a kind of sickly light green color, and if you want one, it'll set you back $9.95 at Compartes.com.
Click Here to see more.