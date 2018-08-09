Look: The Arizona Cardinals' Gridiron Burger Challenge
The Arizona Cardinals will sell a GIANT $75 burger this year, and you get a jersey for finishing it.
August 9, 2018
The Arizona Cardinals just announced a new burger at their stadium for the upcoming NFL season. It's $75 and has five patties, five hot dogs, five bratwursts, 20 slices of cheese, eight slices of bacon, and eight chicken tenders. And if you finish it in under an hour, you get a free jersey.
Who's hungry? pic.twitter.com/LxbgpSqgGM— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 7, 2018