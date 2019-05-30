Look: Ariana Grande Allergic To Tomatoes

Ariana Grande canceled some shows this week, and now she's revealed why: She just discovered she's allergic to TOMATOES, and apparently, she found out the hard way.

update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November. p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.......