Arby's has a new sandwich called the Five Mega Meat Stack that's literally five different types of meat stacked up: Bacon . . . ham . . . roast beef . . . roast turkey . . . and a fried chicken patty.

They're on sale now for a limited time and each one is 900 calories (which is almost the same as two Big Macs!)

