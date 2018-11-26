Look: Arby's Beer Can Chicken Sandwich

Arby's just started testing a new BEER CAN CHICKEN sandwich. And the chicken is marinated with Miller High Life. They're testing the sandwiches in Minneapolis . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . and Tulsa, Oklahoma for the next month. And if things go well, they could roll these out nationwide.

