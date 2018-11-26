Look: Arby's Beer Can Chicken Sandwich

Arby's is testing a beer can chicken sandwich made with Miller High Life.

November 26, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Jdwfoto/Dreamstime.com)

Arby's just started testing a new BEER CAN CHICKEN sandwich.  And the chicken is marinated with Miller High Life.  They're testing the sandwiches in Minneapolis . . . Augusta, Georgia . . . and Tulsa, Oklahoma for the next month.  And if things go well, they could roll these out nationwide. 

 

 

