Look: America's Heaviest Pumpkin

A guy named Steve Geddes of Boscawen, New Hampshire just broke a record by growing the HEAVIEST PUMPKIN in American history. It's 2,528 pounds, which beat the previous record by 165 pounds. It also won him $6,000 at a pumpkin growing championship event on Thursday.

(BostonGlobe.com)

Unfortunately, it's only the second-biggest pumpkin in WORLD history. Someone in Belgium set a Guinness World Record two years ago with one that was 2,625 pounds or almost 100 pounds more than Steve's.

