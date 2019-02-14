Look: America's Best Fast Food French Fries

A NEW ranking of "America's Best Fast Food French Fries" has...

February 14, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Suthiporn Hanchana/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A food critic for the "Los Angeles Times" just wrote a subjective list ranking the best fast food FRENCH FRIES in America.  Five Guys and McDonald's are on top, and In-N-Out and Sonic are at the bottom.

His top five are:  Five Guys . . . McDonald's . . . Del Taco . . . Steak N Shake . . . and Arby's.

And his bottom five are:  In-N-Out . . . Sonic . . . Rally's . . . Jollibee . . . and Wienerschnitzel.

Tags: 
Y98
look
America's
Best
fast
food
French
fries
Courtney & Company