Look: America's Best Fast Food French Fries
A NEW ranking of "America's Best Fast Food French Fries" has...
February 14, 2019
A food critic for the "Los Angeles Times" just wrote a subjective list ranking the best fast food FRENCH FRIES in America. Five Guys and McDonald's are on top, and In-N-Out and Sonic are at the bottom.
His top five are: Five Guys . . . McDonald's . . . Del Taco . . . Steak N Shake . . . and Arby's.
And his bottom five are: In-N-Out . . . Sonic . . . Rally's . . . Jollibee . . . and Wienerschnitzel.
hello I am the social media intern and have to share this but I totally dont agree with it. here are @lucaspeterson’s fast food french fry power rankings https://t.co/ZeX79RNH15— L.A. Times Food (@latimesfood) February 12, 2019