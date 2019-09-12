Look: Alicia Silverstone Blasts Starbucks For Wasting Disposable Cups

Alicia Silverstone is blasting Starbucks for wasting disposable cups.

September 12, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Alicia Silverstone went to Starbucks on Tuesday, and she brought her reusable cup so that she could be GREEN.  But the barista made her drink in a disposable cup, then poured it into hers, and tossed the other one.  Alicia was NOT happy about that...

