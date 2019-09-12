Look: Alicia Silverstone Blasts Starbucks For Wasting Disposable Cups
Alicia Silverstone is blasting Starbucks for wasting disposable cups.
Alicia Silverstone went to Starbucks on Tuesday, and she brought her reusable cup so that she could be GREEN. But the barista made her drink in a disposable cup, then poured it into hers, and tossed the other one. Alicia was NOT happy about that...
Depressing! Just brought my reusable mug to @Starbucks &saw staff use a disposable cup, pour it into my mug, then toss the disposable cup. Totally defeats the purpose of trying 2 reduce waste. Then I looked around to see so many people sitting @ the cafe all w disposables! Ugh.— Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) September 10, 2019