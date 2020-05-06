Look: Aldi's Pink Watermelon Wine
Aldi is now selling bright pink WATERMELON WINE!
May 6, 2020
A watermelon wine from Pacific Fruit Vineyards wine by Burlwood Cellars is currently on sale at Aldi. The label describes it as a sweet grape wine with natural watermelon flavors and it's got a deliciously bright pink color to back that up.
This stuff is being raved about all over the internet because, you know, does it get any trendier than bright pink watermelon wine?
Watermelon wine, very good! #watermelon #watermelonwine #wineoclock #winetime #burlwoodcellars #pinkwine #watermelonwine----#pacificfruitvineyards #aldiwine #aldifinds