Look: 9-Year-Old's Letter To Governor Suggests Handing Out King-Sized Candy Bars For A Safer Halloween

Get this kid a campaign!

October 23, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
candy

(Photo by Bruno Vincent)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker got a sweet suggestion from a concerned trick-or-treater on Wednesday.

Baker posted a picture of a letter he received from a 9-year-old constituent suggesting people hand out king-sized candy bars this Halloween.

In the note, the child reasons that trick-or-treaters will only take one instead of touching two or three smaller pieces of candy...  Therefore reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19.

 

 

Tags: 
Y98
9-year-old
look
writes
Governor
safer
Halloween
suggestion
suggests
handing
out
king-sized
candy
bars
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim