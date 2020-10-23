Look: 9-Year-Old's Letter To Governor Suggests Handing Out King-Sized Candy Bars For A Safer Halloween
Get this kid a campaign!
October 23, 2020
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker got a sweet suggestion from a concerned trick-or-treater on Wednesday.
Baker posted a picture of a letter he received from a 9-year-old constituent suggesting people hand out king-sized candy bars this Halloween.
In the note, the child reasons that trick-or-treaters will only take one instead of touching two or three smaller pieces of candy... Therefore reducing the chance of spreading COVID-19.
As you may have heard at today's press conference, I received a great suggestion from a young trick-or-treater as we approach 2020's Halloween in the Commonwealth: king-sized candy bars. pic.twitter.com/VMNbR87zXO— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 21, 2020