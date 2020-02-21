Look: 7-Eleven Peeps-Flavored Slurpees

7-Eleven has Peeps-flavored Slurpees for Easter.

February 21, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

7-Eleven is now selling Peeps-flavored SLURPEES for Easter.  A few different people have posted photos on Instagram, and it's not a knock-off.  It looks like they're doing an official partnership with the Peeps people.

It's not clear how close they taste to the real thing.  And there's no word on whether all 7-Elevens will have them, or just select stores.  But apparently they've started rolling them out, and they'll disappear shortly after April 12th. 

