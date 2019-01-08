Look: 18 Inch Pizza Is Bigger Than Two 12 Inch Pizzas
Right now, people on Twitter are losing their minds after an image went viral that uses fairly basic math to show that one large, 18-inch pizza is actually more total food than TWO 12-inch pizzas.
The 18-inch pizza is 254 square inches of pizza... While the two 12-inch pizzas add up to only 226 square inches.
Here's a useful counterintuitive fact: one 18 inch pizza has more 'pizza' than two 12 inch pizzas pic.twitter.com/hePSpG0pJs— Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) January 7, 2019