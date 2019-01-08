Look: 18 Inch Pizza Is Bigger Than Two 12 Inch Pizzas

People Can't Believe One 18-Inch Pizza Is More Than Two 12-Inch Pizzas

January 8, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Etiennevoss/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Right now, people on Twitter are losing their minds after an image went viral that uses fairly basic math to show that one large, 18-inch pizza is actually more total food than TWO 12-inch pizzas. 

The 18-inch pizza is 254 square inches of pizza...  While the two 12-inch pizzas add up to only 226 square inches.

Tags: 
Y98
look
18
inch
pizza
bigger
than
2
12
two
pizzas
Courtney & Company