Look: 101-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Birthday At Taco Bell

There's a woman in Carbondale, IL named Ruth Parker. She just turned 101-YEARS-OLD. And she celebrated her birthday at Taco Bell.

(KFVS12.com)

She's been going to that Taco Bell every single Tuesday and Friday for the past 18 years.

She says that over these past two decades she's tried everything on the menu, but right now she's, quote, "hooked" on their new Nacho Fries.

Click Here to see more.