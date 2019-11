A woman in Arizona who's turning 100 is celebrating her birthday at Taco Bell.

Wanda Walston of Tucson will be celebrating her upcoming 100th birthday at Taco Bell! She "partied" it up at Taco Bell on her 99th too.