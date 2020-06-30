Lessons A Mom Of 6 Can Teach You About Saving Money On Food And Groceries

Here's how a mom of SIX saves money on food and groceries.

June 30, 2020
Tim Convy
mom

(Getty Images)

A mom of six kids, ranging in age from 10 to 21, just gave advice on how she saves money on food and groceries...

1. Spend a little bit of time to save a lot money.

2. Learn to cut out the things you don’t actually need.

3. Use what you already have.

4. Join a warehouse club like Costco or Sam’s Club.

5. Know that your freezer is your friend.

6. Always have ingredients for a backup meal in the house.

