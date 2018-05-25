The Least Appealing Food Terms

A new survey asked people what terms make food LESS appealing to them, and "vegan" came in first. Here's the full top 10 list of unappealing food terms, all of which are connected to HEALTHIER foods, for what it's worth...

1. Vegan. 35% say it makes food less appealing.

2. Diet, 31%.

3. Sugar free, 20%.

4. Fat free, 19%.

5. Gluten free, 17%.

6. Organic, 13%.

7. Low calorie, 12%.

8. Parent approved, 10%.

9. Ethically sourced, 9%.

10. Sustainably sourced, 8%.

