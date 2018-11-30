Last Minute Plans

According to a new survey, 56% of people say they make lots of last-minute decisions, and they make an average of five of those a month.

Here are the six types of plans they're most likely to decide to do spontaneously...

1. Weekend plans, 39%.

2. Plans for the night, 36%.

3. Going to concerts, 13%.

4. Music festivals, 12%.

5. Sporting events, 12%.

6. Wine tastings, 9%.

