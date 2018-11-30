Last Minute Plans

Here are the types of plans we're most likely to make at the last minute.

November 30, 2018
Tim Convy

According to a new survey, 56% of people say they make lots of last-minute decisions, and they make an average of five of those a month.

Here are the six types of plans they're most likely to decide to do spontaneously...

1.  Weekend plans, 39%.

2.  Plans for the night, 36%.

3.  Going to concerts, 13%.

4.  Music festivals, 12%.

5.  Sporting events, 12%.

6.  Wine tastings, 9%. 

