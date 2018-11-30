Last Minute Plans
Here are the types of plans we're most likely to make at the last minute.
November 30, 2018
According to a new survey, 56% of people say they make lots of last-minute decisions, and they make an average of five of those a month.
Here are the six types of plans they're most likely to decide to do spontaneously...
1. Weekend plans, 39%.
2. Plans for the night, 36%.
3. Going to concerts, 13%.
4. Music festivals, 12%.
5. Sporting events, 12%.
6. Wine tastings, 9%.
