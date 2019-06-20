The Largest Restaurant Chains In America

"National Restaurant News" just published its annual report on restaurant sales in the U.S...

Here's the full top 10...

1. McDonald's, $38.5 billion in sales.

2. Starbucks, $20.5 billion.

3. Chick-fil-A, $10.5 billion.

4. Subway, $10.4 billion.

5. Taco Bell, $10.4 billion.

6. Burger King, $9.9 billion.

7. Wendy's, $9.5 billion.

8. Dunkin' Donuts, $8.8 billion.

9. Domino's, $6.6 billion.

10. Panera Bread, $5.6 billion.

