The Largest Restaurant Chains In America

What are the LARGEST restaurant chains in America?

June 20, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

"National Restaurant News" just published its annual report on restaurant sales in the U.S...

Here's the full top 10...

1.  McDonald's, $38.5 billion in sales.

2.  Starbucks, $20.5 billion.

3.  Chick-fil-A, $10.5 billion.

4.  Subway, $10.4 billion.

5.  Taco Bell, $10.4 billion.

6.  Burger King, $9.9 billion.

7.  Wendy's, $9.5 billion.

8.  Dunkin' Donuts, $8.8 billion.

9.  Domino's, $6.6 billion.

10.  Panera Bread, $5.6 billion. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
largest
restaurant
chains
America
Courtney & Company