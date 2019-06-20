The Largest Restaurant Chains In America
What are the LARGEST restaurant chains in America?
June 20, 2019
"National Restaurant News" just published its annual report on restaurant sales in the U.S...
Here's the full top 10...
1. McDonald's, $38.5 billion in sales.
2. Starbucks, $20.5 billion.
3. Chick-fil-A, $10.5 billion.
4. Subway, $10.4 billion.
5. Taco Bell, $10.4 billion.
6. Burger King, $9.9 billion.
7. Wendy's, $9.5 billion.
8. Dunkin' Donuts, $8.8 billion.
9. Domino's, $6.6 billion.
10. Panera Bread, $5.6 billion.
