Krispy Kreme's "Friday The 13th Dozen Deal"

Krispy Kreme has a DEAL on donuts today.

September 13, 2019
Tim Convy

Krispy Kreme has a deal in honor of today being Friday the 13th...  Two dozen donuts for $13. 

