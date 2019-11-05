Krispy Kreme Shuts Down "Donut Smuggler"

There's a 21-year-old guy named Jayson Gonzalez who's a college student at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

And earlier this year, he came up with a very interesting business. There are no Krispy Kreme locations in Minnesota, but people wanted the donuts.

So every Saturday, he would drive four hours in his Ford Focus to a Krispy Kreme in Clive, Iowa, buy 100 dozen donuts, then head back to Minnesota and sell them for $17 to $20 per box.

That means he was making around $10 profit per box, or about $1,000 per run.

Word got out about Jayson, and the "Twin Cities Pioneer Press" wrote an article about him last week. And unfortunately, that was bad news for his interstate donut smuggling operation.

Because Krispy Kreme's corporate offices just called him and told him to cease and desist, saying he was creating a, quote, "liability" for the company.

